Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $118.49 and a 1 year high of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.