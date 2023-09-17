Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Short Interest Update

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.11. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $118.49 and a 1 year high of $172.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

