Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Boosted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,694 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Tapestry worth $29,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tapestry by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,620,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,946. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

