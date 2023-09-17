Terra Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.13 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $336.88 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002504 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001473 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,835,525,778,988 coins and its circulating supply is 5,822,309,750,393 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.