The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Raised by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $193.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

EL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.70. 5,414,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,429. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.18 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

