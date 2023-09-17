The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,870,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 23,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $622,480,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after buying an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Kroger by 31.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KR. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,036,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,356. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $50.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

