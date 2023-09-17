The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYB. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HYB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.66. 14,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $7.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 7.11%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

