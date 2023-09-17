Toncoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $55.93 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $2.29 or 0.00008658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $7.82 billion and $55.93 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016920 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014575 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,463.57 or 1.00009308 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.36386877 USD and is up 12.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $80,568,226.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

