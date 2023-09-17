Toncoin (TON) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.97 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and approximately $50.97 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 37% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.33 or 0.00008765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00021097 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00016963 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014486 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,638.02 or 1.00016152 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.36386877 USD and is up 12.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $80,568,226.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.