TRON Price Tops $0.0837 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. TRON has a market cap of $6.00 billion and $126.97 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0837 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001478 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001925 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,184,074,883 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

