Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Viasat by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 35.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Viasat Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VSAT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,707. Viasat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $47.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $779.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 37.40% and a return on equity of 26.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viasat

In other news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viasat news, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

