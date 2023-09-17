Vigilare Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.