Vigilare Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,924 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

TGT traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.05. 4,919,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $120.75 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.