Vigilare Wealth Management Invests $341,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,151 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 445.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 318,848 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 260,430 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,396 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,313 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 56,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 17,895,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,763,702. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOLD. CSFB decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

