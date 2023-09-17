Vigilare Wealth Management Reduces Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 124.3% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $389.93. 1,411,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,043. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

View Our Latest Report on LULU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.