Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 670 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,419. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

