VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Trimmed by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,464 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the quarter. VMware comprises about 2.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 497,124 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,699 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 497,124 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.51 and its 200 day moving average is $139.34. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

