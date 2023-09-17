Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.27 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.27 or 0.00012347 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $91.83 million and $2.34 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016903 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,469.23 or 1.00005920 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.37732868 USD and is down -2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $3,012,220.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

