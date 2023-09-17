Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Up 61.7% in August

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wag! Group Price Performance
NASDAQ PETWW remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
About Wag! Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wag! Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.