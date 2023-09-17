Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Up 61.7% in August

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wag! Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PETWW remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Friday. Wag! Group has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

