Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 32.9% in August

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,860. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

