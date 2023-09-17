Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 32.9% in August

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SBI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,860. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.