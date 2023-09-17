WhiteCoin (XWC) 1-Day Volume Tops $243.40

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $243.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00241476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003736 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

