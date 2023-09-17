Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Short Interest Update

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 580,700 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 845,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Whitestone REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE WSR traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 733,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

