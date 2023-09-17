Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Price Hits $0.0035

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Wirtual token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a market capitalization of $100.23 million and $150.85 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wirtual has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wirtual

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.”

