WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Short Interest Down 36.2% in August

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the August 15th total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WPP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WPP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $966.80.

WPP Stock Down 0.1 %

WPP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07.

WPP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9536 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

