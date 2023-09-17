XSGD (XSGD) Price Reaches $0.73 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $36.61 million and approximately $172,625.13 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002744 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

