yearn.finance (YFI) Price Tops $5,354.25

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $177.03 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $5,354.25 or 0.20229410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,064 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

