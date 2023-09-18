2,240 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Bought by FSM Wealth Advisors LLC

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SAP by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in SAP in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in SAP by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.50.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.46. 370,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,572. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 16.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

