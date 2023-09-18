40,402 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Bought by Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after buying an additional 1,323,892 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.64. 63,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,891. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.