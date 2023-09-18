Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

AAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. 1,053,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,301. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $296.97 million, a P/E ratio of -120.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $530.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.87 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after purchasing an additional 39,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aaron’s by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,249,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 61,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

