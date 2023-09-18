AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Trading Up 1.6%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) was up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 19,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 19,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, thin section bearing, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

