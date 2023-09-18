Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 136,642 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Abundance Wealth Counselors trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 3.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,577 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 184,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $47.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

