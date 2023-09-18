ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,568. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a market cap of $818.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 0.81. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Young Kwon purchased 25,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,863.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.71 per share, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 443,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,513.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Young Kwon acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 277,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,863.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,405,351 shares of company stock worth $9,875,175 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 125,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 818,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

