aelf Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26.32 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. aelf has a market capitalization of $238.45 million and $26.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00009586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001464 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001839 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 643,572,035 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.