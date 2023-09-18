AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 922,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AerCap from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.59. 1,116,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,707. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. AerCap has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 473.7% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

