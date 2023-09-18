Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800,400 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.2 %

AL stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.18. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.68 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 20.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Lease will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 18.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 1,222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.