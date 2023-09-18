Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Director Sells C$18,450,000.00 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Free Report) Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total transaction of C$18,450,000.00.

Brian Patrick Hannasch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 250,000 shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.59, for a total transaction of C$16,898,450.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD.A stock traded up C$0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching C$49.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,192. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 52 week low of C$36.90 and a 52 week high of C$52.65. The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

