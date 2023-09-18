ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 782,100 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 709,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of ALLETE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,376,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,150,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,454,000 after buying an additional 487,520 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after buying an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after buying an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,378,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALLETE stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,304. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.17. ALLETE has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.41 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 5.81%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.678 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

