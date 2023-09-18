Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.60 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0766 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $76.60 million and $587,010.65 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003001 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006195 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

