Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Shares Down 14.3%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR) shares traded down 14.3% during trading on Monday. The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 6,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Amarillo Biosciences Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60.

Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.

