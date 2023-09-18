AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Insider Paul F. Lizzul Sells 2,105 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.16.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 5,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 804,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 789,333 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at $22,503,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 574,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,155,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 197,786 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AnaptysBio from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

