Andrea Loewen Sells 3,175 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $546,195.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.05. 485,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,120. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $172.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

A number of research firms have commented on RETA. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

