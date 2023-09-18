Andrea Loewen Sells 3,175 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) SVP Andrea Loewen sold 3,175 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $546,195.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %
Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.05. 485,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,120. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $172.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on RETA. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $172.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.36.
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
