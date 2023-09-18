AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 563,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 508,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.63. 175,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,388. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

ATR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.17.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,425 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 60.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

