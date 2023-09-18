Arbitrum (ARB) 1-Day Volume Tops $134.46 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $134.46 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.81241503 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 495 active market(s) with $90,491,416.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

