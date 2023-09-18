Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $63.24 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $63.24 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00033960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00027542 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

