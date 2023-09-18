Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Anutthara Bharadwaj Sells 2,470 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,317,828.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $469,723.80.

On Friday, August 18th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $449,070.70.

On Monday, August 14th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $947,752.61.

On Friday, July 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $437,140.60.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $204.88. 1,114,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,075. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

