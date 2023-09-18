Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Up 5.6%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.57. 4,509,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 4,866,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Several research firms recently commented on AUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “inline” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 5.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 57,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $206,398.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,481.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,671,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,911,608. 18.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,776,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,991,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $22,423,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

