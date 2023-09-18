Avalanche Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $133.56 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $9.12 or 0.00034130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $133.56 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00027286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,360,159 coins and its circulating supply is 353,983,979 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

