Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $637.94 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $637.94 million and approximately $23.30 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00016946 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021168 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00014386 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,722.72 or 1.00061896 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,959,793 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,956,398.70650938 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.53574316 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $23,377,664.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

