Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ BLZE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.84. 350,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,836. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $246.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 82.97% and a negative net margin of 63.51%. On average, analysts predict that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Backblaze news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,733,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,975,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $58,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,733,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,975,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,058 shares of company stock valued at $772,831. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 29.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Backblaze

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.