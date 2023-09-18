Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Up 10.2% in August

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.3 %

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 762,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,846. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 129,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.