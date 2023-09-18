Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

BRFH stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.67. 1,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,469. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 83.88% and a negative return on equity of 218.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.